During the past few months, indications of. To demonstrate the existence of this correlation it is however crucial to be able to compare the rate of mortality and the vaccine uptake within a relatively homogenic population.This is what Dutch researcher André Redetti has now done. He compares mortality rate and vaccine uptake between municipalities in the Netherlands andInstead he finds a statistically significant positive correlation between vaccine uptake and mortality.The period in question is week 35-52, 2021. As the graph shows there is a strong correlation, i.e., a higher vaccine uptake in a municipality is correlated with a higher death rate. The full analysis is not yet peer reviewed, but it is available on Researchgate . An additional reason may be the sometimes negative effect of vaccination on covid-specific mortality, for example in the U.K.The mainstream media avoids the discussion and the management of social platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn have even established rules against mentioning any negative facts regarding the vaccines. One can only wonder what such censorship may mean to those business leaders if and when the mass-hysteria blows over and those responsible for suppressing vital information and touting dangerous misinformation are held to account for their deeds.