© Florian Gaertner/Photothek/Getty Images



Germany is heading for a "huge energy crisis," a senior editor at one of the country's most influential newspapers, Die Welt, warned on Wednesday."Not only [are] gas prices near record highs, but electricity prices in particular are signaling stress," Holger Zschaepitz, a senior editor on the daily's economic and financial desk, wrote on Twitter.In what he called a "horror chart" that he posted with his tweet, Zschaepitz showed thatIf consumer prices reflected such market rates,However, such a sharp increase would be socially explosive, Zschaepitz suggests. Meanwhile, in such a case energy companies would no longer be able to produce competitively, he adds.Electricity prices in Germany are influenced by the price of natural gas, which is the source of 15% of the country's electricity, according to official statistics.primarily due to shrinking flow from Russia, the continent's major supplier.The price crunch has already led to a partial nationalization of one of Germany's largest energy supply companies.after the company asked for a bailout, citing "extreme financial pressure" caused by the reduced Russian natural gas deliveries.The curtailment of gas flows meant that rather than being able to fully rely on its long-term contracts at a fixed price,According to a recent report by Bloomberg,