TPUSA polled conference attendees — youth activists from around the country — who they would vote for in 2024 if Trump decided to launch another White House run. The straw poll was sponsored by Turning Point Action, the affiliated 501(c)(4) of TPUSA.
78.7% attendees said they would vote for Trump.
19% said they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 1% said they'd vote for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, 0.5% said they'd vote for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 0.3% said they would vote for Sen. Ted Cruz, 0.3% said they'd vote for former Amb. Nikki Haley; and 0.3% said they'd vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.
Teasing his own possible 2024 run, Trump said Saturday that he won the 2016 election, falsely claimed he won the 2020 election, and said, "now we may just have to do it again."
Trump closed his speech saying that with President Biden's presidency, his reelection slogan of "keep America great," is now outdated. But, Trump said, "we will make America great again."
30.3% of attendees said California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be the most difficult for a Republican to beat; 13.6% said former First Lady Michelle Obama; 10.5% said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; 10.3% said Sen. Bernie Sanders; 7.9% said Vice President Kamala Harris; 5.9% said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Attendees were also polled on whether they approved or disapproved of the Republican establishment in Washington D.C. — with 92.7% saying they disapprove and 7.3% saying they approve.
Meanwhile, attendees were also polled on whether they thought "building a southern border wall" or "sending $56 billion to Ukraine" was more important.
98% of attendees said building a wall to secure the U.S. southern border is "more important."
