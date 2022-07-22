© The Babylon Bee

According to sources within the White House, Kamala Harris is once again losing another staff member as her top aide is leaving the administration after taking a new job. Sabrina Singh, Harris' current deputy press secretary and main speechwriter, has been poached by Sesame Street to write speeches for them instead."I'm at a point in my career where I need to grow and be challenged and that's not going to happen here with Vice President Harris. I want to move into the big leagues and start writing for legends like Big Bird, and Bert and Ernie," said Singh. "With Sesame Street, I'll be writing more intricately crafted speeches for an audience that simply won't tolerate rambling, incoherent gibberish.""We've had our eye on Kamala's speech writer for some time," said a Sesame Street spokesperson. "The way she effortlessly puts together a speech that's obviously intended for children, using small, simple words and overused repetition — we knew we had our new Elmo writer. Frankly, we didn't even know it was possible to make our puppets say 'work together' that many times in one paragraph."According to sources, Kamala has responded to the situation by laughing nervously in a corner for hours on end. Top Democrats fear that Kamala may now try to write her own speeches.At publishing time, the Biden Administration hoped to hire the writing team from Dora the Explorer to write speeches for Kamala, but they rejected the offer following Dr. Jill Biden's comments calling Dora a breakfast taco.