One soldier was killed and nine others injured after a lightning strike Wednesday at Fort Gordon, a U.S. Army base in eastern Georgia."It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries," said Anne Bowman, Fort Gordon deputy public affairs officer.The soldier's identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified, Bowman said. Fort Gordon has not released the condition of the nine injured soldiers.At 11:10 a.m., Fort Gordon Range Control reported that 10 soldiers "sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike" at one of its training areas, according to a news release.Fort Gordon is located near Augusta, about 140 miles east of Atlanta.Source: Augusta Chronicle