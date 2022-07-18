At least three persons were killed and two others injured when a wild bear attacked them in a forest at Samarsing under the Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district.The deceased were identified as Ratan Majhi (60), Nakul Majhi (60) and Rabi Rana (27), all from Samarsing village.Kuna Majhi and Parameswar Majhi, who were injured in the bear attack, beat the animal to death.On receiving information, officials of Forest Department and Fire Service reached the spot and recovered the three bodies from the forest. The two injured villagers were admitted to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.