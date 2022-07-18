The villagers reportedly beat the animal to death.

The villagers reportedly beat the animal to death.
At least three persons were killed and two others injured when a wild bear attacked them in a forest at Samarsing under the Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district.

The deceased were identified as Ratan Majhi (60), Nakul Majhi (60) and Rabi Rana (27), all from Samarsing village.

According to reports, Ratan Majhi had gone to the forest on Friday for collecting firewood when he became a victim to a fatal bear attack.


In search of the elderly man, four other villagers, Nakul Majhi, Rabi Rana, Kuna Majhi and Parameswar Majhi, went to the forest where they found the body of Ratan. At this time, the wild animal attacked Nakul and Rabi. The duo fought with the bear but lost their lives.

Kuna Majhi and Parameswar Majhi, who were injured in the bear attack, beat the animal to death.

On receiving information, officials of Forest Department and Fire Service reached the spot and recovered the three bodies from the forest. The two injured villagers were admitted to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

odisha

Three persons were killed and two others injured after a wild bear attacked them