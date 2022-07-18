© Sudanese Red Crescent Society



Flooding and heavy rains have affected thousands of people across five states in Sudan since the start of the current rainy season. At least 13 people have lost their lives and hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed.According to reports by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), quoting Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), 12 people lost their lives in Kas locality, South Darfur, after flash floods on 15 July 2022. Over 500 people were affected, 30 homes destroyed and 75 damaged. OCHA said most of the affected people are in two IDP camps, Ardeida (4,320 IDPs) and Al Batary (11,759 IDPs). HAC and humanitarian partners are working to determine the extent of the damage and priority needs of the affected people.The floods in South Darfur come follow severe flooding in Sennar State on 12 July where one person died, 3 were injured and 186 homes destroyed.Two days earlier flooding struck in Guli in White Nile state damaging 65 homes and in Kassala state where 5 homes were destroyed, 257 damaged and 750 people were affected.OCHA figures show heavy rainfall impacted areas of South Kordofan and White Nile states from early May this year. As of 18 July a total of 9,336 people have been affected across the states of Sennar, Kassala, South Darfur, South Kordofan and White Nile.The rainy season usually lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed in August-September. In 2021 over 300,000 people were affected by rains and flooding across Sudan.