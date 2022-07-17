A woman has died after a dog attack in Rotherham which also left a man with potentially life-altering injuries.South Yorkshire police were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm last night by a member of the public who said a dog had attacked him and a woman.Officers attended alongside the Yorkshire ambulance service and found a 43-year-old woman had been fatally bitten. She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency crews.The man, aged 42, suffered a potentially life-changing injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog, as well as another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.The tragedy comes less than a week after two people were injured in a dog attack inside a house in Blaenau Gwent.A 37-year-old woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries to her neck, while a 34-year-old man sustained an arm injury, after the pair were attacked at a property in Llanhilleth last Sunday.Gwent police confirmed that the dog involved was taken to a vet to be put down in the aftermath of the incident.It is illegal to own four types of dog breed in the UK: Pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.Owners have a legal obligation to keep dogs under proper control; failing to do so is a criminal offence.