Tim Holt with the Arizona Game and Fish Department filmed the muddy water surging down the burn scar on the San Francisco Peaks.Holt was on the mountain helping with closures and said he knew where the flooding would be. "I saw the storm cell developing over the burn, the Pipeline Fire burn. I kinda knew what wash it would come down so I drove up there, into a safe location, so I could get good video while still being safe," said Holt.The video shows the water began picking up speed in the distance before coming down, covering everything in its path. The flood had no problem pushing debris and logs out of the way. The water even knocked over a piece of a tree! "It was amazing. I heard it coming about ten minutes before it actually arrived. I could hear it coming through the canyon. It was intimidating. It arrived in about ten minutes and it came with a rush of wind, like cold wind," said Holt.However, the video serves as a reminder to everyone to be cautious of flash floods. "The video speaks for itself in how quickly it happens. It wasn't raining where I was when I was taking the video. And it can rain two or three miles away and that's what happens with any flash flooding, not just Northern Arizona," said Holt. "Always pay attention to the weather. Look upstream to see if it's raining upstream."The flooding left Doney Park neighbors in Flagstaff picking up a muddy mess. The water carried mud to some garage doors and filled streets and yards. Neighbors quickly got to work carrying sandbags and building a wall around their homes to keep the mud out. For a short time, residents were also asked to take shelter in case of flash flooding.