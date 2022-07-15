The revelations come in a report from Pfizer released on July 1st by court order as part of the documents which the U.S. FDA relied on to grant emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020. They add to worries that adverse effects of the vaccine in the clinical trials were not properly documented, giving a potentially misleading picture of the drug's safety.
One of the deceased participants, a 56-year-old woman known as subject #10071101, was given two doses of the vaccine on July 30th and August 20th 2020 and died from a cardiac arrest two months later. In Pfizer's report on the participant it says:
In the opinion of the investigator, there was no reasonable possibility that the cardiac arrest was related to the study intervention of clinical trial procedures, as the death occurred two months after receiving Dose 2. Pfizer concurred with the investigator's causality assessment.However, it's not clear how the investigator and Pfizer can be so sure the death was unrelated to the vaccine when there was no autopsy and no thorough medical assessment. As Sonia Elijah, who has analysed the report and summarised parts of it for Trial Site News, comments:
The conclusion that "there was no reasonable possibility" the vaccine could have caused the fatal cardiac arrest because "death occurred two months after receiving Dose 2" is not only presumptuous but also lacks a robust medical assessment. This is evident by the further comment that "it was unknown if an autopsy was performed". Why was there no follow up or inquiry into whether an autopsy was performed?
Sonia Elijah.
Another example is a 48 year-old woman known as subject #11781107, who developed lymphadenopathy with "at least four enlarged lymph nodes" in the period immediately after receiving her first (and only, as she withdrew owing to the adverse event) dose of the vaccine. The hospital oncologist stated the vaccine was the "most likely etiology [cause] for her lymphadenopathy" and the trial investigator said "there was a reasonable possibility that the lymphadenopathy was related to the study intervention". However, once again, "Pfizer did not concur".
another of the Pfizer trial documents released under the court order) showed an "increased size of draining iliac lymph nodes", meaning Pfizer was well aware of the possibility. Subsequently, a study published in Cell has shown that spike protein and mRNA from the Covid vaccines persist in human lymph nodes up to eight weeks post-vaccination.
These reports add to the accumulating evidence that adverse events in the trials were not fully or properly investigated and recorded, giving a potentially misleading picture of the vaccines' safety. Such evidence includes the disturbing stories of Maddie de Garay, a 12 year-old girl who was left nearly blind and suffering daily seizures shortly after receiving the vaccine during the Pfizer trial, an injury which Pfizer recorded as unrelated "abdominal pain", and Augusto Roux, who was hospitalised with heart inflammation which the hospital doctor wrote was an adverse reaction to the vaccine but which was recorded by Pfizer as unrelated "bilateral pneumonia". In addition, Danish investigators have found that more people died in the vaccine arms of the mRNA trials than in the control arms. The need for proper investigation by the medical authorities into the safety of the Covid vaccines remains as urgent as ever.
That'd be like planning a drunken sleep-over in Jeff Dalhmer's prison cell.