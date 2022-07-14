Monsoons battering areas of India caused it to suddenly rain fish on baffled villagers.Telangana has experienced heavy rainfall in recent weeks, leading to the issuing of a red alert for 12 districts for five days as severe flooding hit millions of people.National highways have been waterlogged, causing problems for emergency services attempting to reach deluged villages and towns.A witness, sharing a video to Twitter, wrote: "Amid heavy rainfall in Telangana, people of Jagtial town witnessed something unique."People of Sai Nagar in Jagtial town woke up to a surprise on both Friday and Saturday as they found fish 'rain' from the sky."Raining fish is a rare weather phenomenon called as "rain of animals" which happens when small water animals such as frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept into water spouts."The bizarre weather also brought disaster as a father and his son were killed in a remote village, according to officials.Mohammad Shafi and his son Abdul Rashid were driving home when their vehicle was hit by a sudden landslide.Overwhelmed dams have been opened in some places to ease the pressure as several more days of extreme rain are forecast.Amit Prakash Yadav, Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, said: "Keeping in mind the increasing water levels & security, the national highway from Ahmedabad to Mumbai has been shut."We'll open the highway as soon as the water level comes down."Landslides meant around 70 major roads in India were closed.