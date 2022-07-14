A house in Whitewood, Virginia, was pulled from its foundation after a flash flood.
All missing people have finally been accounted for after severe flooding in south-western Virginia caused a slew of missing persons reports, authorities said on Thursday.

Virginia governor Glenn Younkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the flash flood rammed more than 100 houses and damaged bridges across Buchanan county.

The missing people were reported to authorities by family members and friends who were unable to contact them, according to the Buchanan county sheriff's office. Authorities initially reported 44 missing, then revised the number to 17 overnight, and most recently declared all had been found safe.



The floods began Tuesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning lasting into early Wednesday for areas of West Virginia and Virginia. The office also warned of severe thunderstorms.

"I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County," Younkin tweeted. "We are making every resource available to help those impacted."

Witnesses said the heavy rainfall and wind caused trees to collapse on to vehicles, blocked road access and washed houses hundreds of yards off their foundations.

Images on social media show buildings pulled from their substructures by the raging floods and torrential rivers of mud.

"One of our neighbors' driveways completely collapsed and fell down the mountain and fell down the creek," Dominick Fragoso told WCYB. "The roads, if you walk up there, they're completely destroyed."

Buchanan county officials said rescue efforts are being hampered by the remains of bridges destroyed by landslides.

The county suffered similar flash flooding in August 2021, which left one person dead and destroyed more than a dozen homes.