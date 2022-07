© Unknown



So, it appears that a dataset used and approved by world governments in the discussion of climate change is off-limits if a researcher uses it to undermine the notion carbon dioxide emissions are historically high and climate change may not be catastrophic.



Historical records of CO 2 in the atmosphere are important in the climate change debate as they refute any claim that current CO 2 concentrations are 'unprecedented' and are therefore demonstrably dangerous to life on Earth.



This truth is evidently the 'type of content' that is 'not allowed' by the non-scientist account reviewers at social media sites like LinkedIn and Facebook. It is the reviewers, not Wrightstone, who are rejecting the science.

"If you're doing an experiment, you should report everything that you think might make it invalid - not only what you think is right about it."

Big Tech's crackdown on sceptical climate science continues with the recent news thatsocial media platform owned by Microsoft. Wrightstone has had problems with the LinkedIn censors for some time, but he noted that his final demise occurred when he postedThe charts show the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere according to the paleoclimatic record.Of course the graphs above need careful handling in the politicised world of 'settled' climate science.. And of course they fail to show a link with temperature, which has risen and fallen throughout the periodAlternative explanations, some more plausible than others, suggest different forms of plants and life evolved to cope with higher COlevels, the sun was cooler in the past, and recent increases in the gas are unprecedented.Commenting on his ban, Wrightstone noted that he was quickly growing a large following by showcasing the many benefits for ecosystems and humanity of modest warming and increasing COlevels. "I was opening eyes," he continued, and "for that reason I needed to be silenced".Noting the ban, the Climate Realism newsletter reported thatThis led Climate Realism to comment:that seeks to inform the public about the important contribution made by COto human lives and the economy. It seeks to engage in an "informed and dispassionate discussion of climate change", and "strengthen the understanding of the role of science and the scientific process".Professor Happer, whose recent trenchant comments on modern climate science we recently reported, is unwavering in his commitment to the scientific process.he notes. He draws attention to the views ofwho said:Big Tech censors do not seem to be big fans of the Happer/Feynman method. Earlier this year,Alas, it shows that global warming started to run out of steam over 20 years ago, and the latest pause in temperature is now approaching eight years. Such heresy is not to be found in the more politically correct global surface datasets, where heat 'records' abound with the help of frequently adjusted figures.Twitter said that such ads were now prohibited in line with its "inappropriate content policy".and warned thatTwitter global sustainability manager Casey Junod said the former American President's comments were a "proud moment for Twitter".And so pure science and free speech sometimes progresses - making the occasional advance, but suffering the massive hits along the way.