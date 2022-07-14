The New Zealand Avalanche advisory from the Mountain Safety Council has put out high level warnings for South Island mountain ranges that stretch from Nelson to Ohau.The Nelson Lakes, Craigieburn Range, Mt Hutt, Aoraki/Mt Cook, Two Thumbs, and Ohau ranges are all at level 4 High on the avalanche danger scale.Natural avalanches are likely and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.Large avalanches could occur in many areas and very large avalanches in specific areas.The avalanche danger in Arthur's Pass, Queenstown, Wanaka, and Aspiring are at level 3 and considered dangerous.Closed roads are:SH77 Darfield to Rakaia River Bridge due to flooding.SH8 Fairlie to Twizel due to snow and ice conditions.SH80 Aoraki Mount Cook Highway due to heavy snow.SH8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass) due to snow.Crown Range closed due to snow.Source: New Zealand Herald