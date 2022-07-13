quake
6.8 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 19:17 PM
Your time: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.8 - Easter Island region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 1 person

10 km depth