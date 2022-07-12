© ANI



Heavy rainfall in the state of Gujarat in western India has caused severe flooding in at least 7 districts, affecting over 1 million people.across the districts of Chhota Udaipur, Tapi, Navsari, Narmada, Ahmedabad, Panchmahal and Valsad,Teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Gujarat State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police and the Indian Coast Guard have been deployed to assist with rescues and evacuations.Around 40 homes have been damaged or destroyed. Over 1,500 people have been evacuated and dozens of people rescued from floods in Chhota Udaipur and Valsad. Sixteen people stranded on the banks of the Ambika river in Valsad had to be rescued by Indian Coast Guard helicopter.The Ministry of Home Affairs reported that 7 people lost their lives and 3 were injured in rain-related incidents in the state in 24 hours to 11 July.Twenty-six districts have been affected, 25 houses destroyed and 1,509 damaged.