© United States Holocaust Memorial Museum



According to the Nazis, the Warsaw Ghetto was a Seuchensperrgebiet (lockdown) to contain the typhus epidemic

The consensus of each era

And I finally understood "good German"

© Newsweek



© Photo by Georg, Willy ( Imperial War Museums)



By fear, the main ethical agreement in history was revoked

© United States Holocaust Memorial Museum



© Google Maps



Resistance

Disclaimer