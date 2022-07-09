© AFP / Sylvain Thomas



Some 900 firefighters backed by water-dropping aircraft have been deployed to battle the blaze."This fire is far from being done, there are fronts in hard-to-reach areas that we haven't tackled and that are advancing freely," Eric Agrinier, a senior member of the fire service, told the AFP, describing the firefighting effort as a "feat of endurance."More than 35 wildfires have been registered over the past 24 hours in the neighboring Bouches-du-Rhone region. The majority of fires, some of which threatened homes and businesses, were promptly quenched overnight, the local firefighting service said.France's southeast has suffered from drought this year, which has greatly increased the risk of wildfires. Last month, a major blaze erupted close to the Mediterranean port city Marseille, triggered by artillery shelling at a local military training range.