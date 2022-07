Drought, extreme temperatures and thousands of lightning bolts each day led to the ignition of wildfires across Alaska's interior.The Alaska wildfire season typically begins in late May and ends in late July, and the National Park Services states that, on average, one million acres burn statewide each year.There are only about 1,000 firefighters in the interior of the state who are tirelessly working around the clock to put out more than 225 fires, which are forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.Rick Thoman, an Alaska climate specialist at the University of Fairbanks, wrote for The Conversation: 'Early in the season, southwest Alaska was one of the few areas in the state with below normal snowpack.'Then we had a warm spring, and southwest Alaska dried out. An outbreak of thunderstorms there in late May and early June provided the spark.'(Read more here