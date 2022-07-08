floods
Damage was caused as a heavy storm hit Moscow, Russia on July 7th 2022.

Trees and electrical cables were pulled down in strong winds.

Areas of the city were left without electricity, with aid services unable to restore power.

Heavy rain caused flooding, particularly in the area of Taganka.

Subway systems were stopped, as floods filled underground areas.

Roads were blocked by floods and debris, stopping traffic.

Residents were advised to remain in their homes for the duration of the storm.