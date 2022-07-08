© Afghanistan Red Crescent



At least 10 people have died after heavy rain caused flash flooding in central and eastern parts of Afghanistan.The United Nations reportedand damages across the nine provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Logar, Paktya, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Parwan.Afghanistan Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain, lightning and flash floods on 05 July, with possible rainfall amounts of 35 mm.Flash flooding severely damaged 280 homes, although there have been no reports of any displacements according to the UN.As of 07 July at least 10 people had lost their lives, including 2 children. Eleven people were injured. The provinces where most casualties and damage were reported are Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces in the eastern region and Ghazni and Parwan in the central region.Eastern provinces of Afghanistan saw severe flash flooding in June this year, where 19 people died and 131 were injured.