vote by mail ballots
Exactly half of America's likely voters expect "widespread" cheating will undermine the 2022 congressional midterm elections, and most are especially concerned that mail-in voting is a big problem.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, previewed for Secrets, 50% think cheating will occur in the fall elections. Just over 70% of Republicans fear cheating, but so do 36% of Democrats. Overall, 41% said cheating is unlikely to affect the elections.

What's more, a larger 58% believe that mail-in voting, popularized in the COVID-hit 2020 presidential election, will be hit by cheating. On that concern, 41% of Democrats, 78% of Republicans, and 59% of independents agree.

The survey results reveal that voters continue to worry about cheating after former President Donald Trump made claims he lost the 2020 election because of Democratic funny business in liberal cities.

Trump has continued to make that case, even though many voters want him to move on to other issues. However, the Rasmussen poll, like many others on the issue, shows that way more than just Republican voters and the former president's base of support believe election cheating is real.

The proof of that is in another related question Rasmussen asked its survey takers: "How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?" Fifty-two percent said it is at least somewhat likely that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including 36% who think it is "very likely."

That included 30% of Democrats, 50% of independents, and 74% of Republicans. Overall, 43% said it is unlikely that cheating affected the election of President Joe Biden.

Not surprisingly, a large majority of 59% said it is key to fix elections to prevent cheating versus making it easier for people to vote, a critical debate in state legislative battles over ballot integrity.