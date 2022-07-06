FLOOD
Some parts of Accra were again hit by floods after a downpour that lasted about two hours yesterday[July 5, 2022] morning.

The rains, which affected mostly the eastern and the northern parts of the capital, left many communities flooded and also caused heavy vehicular traffic on some major roads.

As usual, flood-prone areas such as Kaneshie, Odorkor and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange were not spared by the flood waters.



Other suburbs, such as Tesano, the Dansoman Junction, the Industrial Area, the Achimota-Nsawam road and some part of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration also got flooded.

Areas including Nungua, Teshie, the National Road Four (N4), which stretches from the Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange to Adenta, as well as the Kaneshie-Mallam Highway, all experienced heavy traffic hold ups due to flood waters.

The North and the South Industrial areas were once again submerged, with vehicles and bus terminals, such as the state-owned Inter-City STC Coaches Limited, being affected.

The drains in affected communities in the capital were again overwhelmed by the volumes of water which overflowed the drains and covered road surfaces, thereby obstructing vehicular movement.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency, in its latest weather update, had indicated that the rains would hit mostly the Eastern Coast and some inland parts of the country.

However, the agency was unable to tell the volume of rains and the specific areas of incidence when the Daily Graphic sought to find answers about 11:30 a.m. yesterday after the rains.

