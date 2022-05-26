Flash floods hit Accra, Ghana on May 24th 2022.Heavy overnight rain caused deep flooding, which affected low lying areas of the city.Home's were flooded, destroying possessions and displacing residents. Damage was caused to roofs and walls, causing structures to collapse.Cars were washed away in streets by the force of the water, damaging vehicles. Citizens were isolated as travel became impossible.Schools, hospitals and businesses closed following the floods. Streets and markets were filled with debris as flood water receded.In rural areas, the rain caused landslides, causing further damage. Aid services are helping affected citizens.