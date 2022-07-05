120 millimeters of rain or more in an hour.

A tropical storm was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago Tuesday, bringing torrential rain and causing flooding as well as landslides.Tropical Storm Aere, which made landfall on Kyushu before weakening into an extratropical low-pressure system, is expected to destabilize weather conditions nationwide through Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.The storm made landfall close to Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, shortly before 6 a.m. It was reduced to an extratropical low-pressure system at 9 a.m. and had an atmospheric pressure of 1,002 hectopascals at its center, the agency said.The agency also confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday linear rainbands that brought torrential downpours in the western part of Kochi Prefecture, where more than 20 houses were flooded and a major road was closed due to landslides.