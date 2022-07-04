Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them tobegan a day of protests in the Netherlands on Monday by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities., to reach the airport, as farmers' activist groups said on social media they planned to use tractors to block roads.Several traffic jams were reported on highways in the east of the country and on ferry routes in the north, but none near Schiphol during the morning commute.At the heart of the protest are targets introduced last month to reduce harmful nitrogen compounds by 2030, the latest attempt to tackle a problem that has plagued the country for years.Reductions are necessary in emissions of nitrogen oxides from farm animal manure and from the use of ammonia in fertilizer, the government says,High-intensity farming of cows, pigs and other animals has made the Netherlands Europe's leading emitter of the substances. Construction and traffic also contribute.Dutch and European courts have ordered the Dutch government to address the problem. Farmers say they have been unfairly singled out and have criticised the government's approach.Previous rounds of protests have included unruly demonstrations outside the homes of politicians and lawmakers -- which drew condemnation from Prime Minister Mark Rutte and did not increase public support for the cause.