It is not often that Democrats surrender on anything, but it has gotten so tough for them in the state of Florida that they appear to be done even trying. The state of Gov. Ron DeSantis has Democrats "stumped" as Democrats admits they are getting their "butts kicked" in the Sunshine State, Politico reported.said:He said that his job is to build an infrastructure in the state and national groups would not be wise to not attempt to find some type of inroads.But Biden in recent weeks has taken a more confrontational approach with DeSantis.for making his stateWhite House Covid response coordinator Ashish Jha even held a briefing with Florida reporters, where he called DeSantis' move "unconscionable."Biden also issued an executive order banning programs that receive federal money from offering conversion therapy, a direct response to the DeSantis administration pushing to end state-funded gender-affirming care for transgender minors.Still Gov. DeSantis has stood strong in his convictions, includingThe governor said:The White house maintains that it has not given up on Florida, but it looks likeBuilding Back Together, a Biden-affiliated group, chief strategy officersaid.an Orlando attorney and major Democratic donor, said in a text message that there is one simple reason the White House will continue to focus on Florida.as another reason Democrats nationally can't totally turn their back on the state. The DNC, for instance, just came knocking on his door, as it has in the past.Democratic congressional candidatewhose campaign on Tuesday was endorsed by Hillary Clinton, said the state can help fuel important Democratic wins across the country, even if the party struggles within its borders.