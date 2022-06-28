© The Cradle

BRICS against G7

An alternative system

Who speaks for the 'international community?'

Developing the 'developing world'

Seven against the world

The Tin Curtain is up

An EU out of control

What do they stand for?

BRICS paving the way forward

"We don't need a new G8. We already have structures...primarily in Eurasia. The EAEU is actively promoting integration processes with the PRC, aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian integration plans. Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are taking a close look at these plans. A number of them are signing free trade zone agreements with the EAEU. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is also part of these processes... There is one more structure beyond the geographic borders of Eurasia."



"It is BRICS. This association is relying less and less on the Western style of doing business, and on Western rules for international currency, financial and trade institutions. They prefer more equitable methods that do not make any processes depend on the dominant role of the dollar or some other currency. The G20 fully represents BRICS and five more countries that share the positions of BRICS, while the G7 and its supporters are on the other side of the barricades."



"This is a serious balance. The G20 may deteriorate if the West uses it for fanning up confrontation. The structures I mentioned (SCO, BRICS, ASEAN, EAEU and CIS) rely on consensus, mutual respect and a balance of interests, rather than a demand to accept unipolar world realities."