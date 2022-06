© Getty Images/Kenzaburo Fukuhara



to join the group of five emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the foreign ministry in Tehran announced on Monday. The move comes after the Iranian president addressed the BRICS summit last week.While BRICS is not a treaty bloc, it has a "very creative mechanism with broad aspects," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, according to the Tasnim news agency. He added thatIran's membership would "add value" for everyone involved, said Khatibzadeh, noting thatOn Friday,addressed the BRICS virtual summit hosted by China, and expressed Tehran's readiness to share its capabilities and potentials with the group.on Friday urged the creation of cooperation mechanisms that could represent the alternative to ostensibly private institutions run by - and in the interest of - the West.