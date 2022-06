On Thursday, The Washington Post published an op-ed entitled, "There is a better option to keep Trump out of office than prosecution," petitioning Congress to block former President Donald J. Trump from re-election in 2024. The article was written by NBC News analyst Edward B. Foley , who argued that Congress should weaponize Section 3 of the 14th Amendment against Trump to prevent him from running again."Instead, Congress should exercise its constitutional authority to prohibit Trump from seeking the presidency again," he continued.Foley believes that the events of January 6 were a criminal act led by the former President but appeared to suggest pursuing a criminal conviction would be difficult.Foley went on to say that if Trump is not blocked from candidacy in the 2024 election, "the Republic is truly in trouble."The continued effort to characterize January 6 as one of the worst days in American history is a sham campaign to distract from the events that have indeed hurt the nation.In one set of footage played in the public hearings, Trump told the protesters, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." However, the January 6 Committee cut out the "peacefully and patriotically" line in the video of Trump's speech.New York Post columnist Miranda Devine noted that "The 2020 BLM riots injured or blinded more than 2,000 police officers, resulted in the deaths of more than two dozen people and property damage worth more than $1 billion, the most expensive in insurance history."Devine said, "As RealClearInvestigations has found , the 2020 BLM riots resulted in '15 times more injured police officers, 30 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.'"