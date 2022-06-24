jan 6 hearings
Two congressional Democrats conceded that voters don't care about the Jan. 6 committee hearings, according to a reporter who spoke with them.

Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan shared what she heard as Capitol Hill gears up for the 2022 midterm elections during a segment Wednesday on the streaming service NBC News NOW. The exchange took place as the Jan. 6 committee is in the midst of holding a slate of summer hearings in which members are working to tie former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results to the Capitol riot.

"Does the Jan. 6 hearing break through at all?" anchor Chuck Todd asked after he noted polling that shows most Republicans think Trump truly believed there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.


"I don't think it does. I've talked to two separate Democratic members of Congress in the last couple weeks about Jan. 6 — obviously, I can't say who — and both of them have said, offhandedly, nobody gives a bleep about Jan. 6 when they are talking about their districts and the way that elections play out," she said.

The reporter stressed that the Capitol riot is a "very important issue" that is an indicator of "the democratic trajectory that this country is on" but also noted that Jan. 6 is not a "top-tier voting issue" for people going into the midterm elections.

"Top-tier issues are material concerns. How are people paying their mortgages? How much does it cost to get milk and bread? How much does it cost to get gas? Do these hearings result in different electoral outcomes for Democrats? I have yet to see any actual evidence that they do," she said.