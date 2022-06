Two congressional Democrats conceded that voters don't care about the Jan. 6 committee hearings , according to a reporter who spoke with them.Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan shared what she heard as Capitol Hill gears up for the 2022 midterm elections during a segment Wednesday on the streaming service NBC News NOW. The exchange took place as the Jan. 6 committee is in the midst of holding a slate of summer hearings in which members are working to tie former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results to the Capitol riot.How are people paying their mortgages? How much does it cost to get milk and bread? How much does it cost to get gas? Do these hearings result in different electoral outcomes for Democrats? I have yet to see any actual evidence that they do," she said.