Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist who is exposing the shocking propaganda around the Uighur oppression in China. You might be stunned to learn the truth you've never heard before. Clayton Morris sits down with Vanessa to talk about the government campaign to turn China into enemy number one.About Clayton Morris:Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton's extensive journalism experience, he isn't afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.