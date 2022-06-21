Covid lockdowns have created a 'global crisis for mental health', the World Health Organization has admitted.An international report by the UN agency found two years of restrictions have led to 'significant mental health consequences', especially for young people.It said there had been an even bigger rise among children, 'potentially reflecting the deep impact of school closures'.Curbs imposed to control Covid led to feelings of 'social isolation, disconnectedness and uncertainty about the future', the report added.Schools were closed nationally at least twice over the course of the pandemic, with students also forced to learn from home because of individual closures.The WHO World Mental Health Report was published on June 16 by the WHO's mental health and substance division.It was designed to improve mental health across the world, looking at all the latest data available with case studies from people living with conditions.It said more than one billion people are now living with a mental health condition, after increasing by more than 25 per cent dung the first year of the pandemic.The most common types include anxiety, depression and developmental disorders like autism.The report said:It added: 'Globally there was also a greater change in prevalence among younger age groups than older ones, potentially reflecting the deep impact of school closures and social restrictions on youth mental health.'For some children and adolescents, being made to stay at home is likely to have increased the risk of family stress or abuse, which are known risk factors for mental health problems.'The WHO's mental health and substance division is responsible for helping prevent mental, neurological and substance use disorders and was not in charge of the WHO's Covid response.After meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping in January 20202, he said: 'I was very encouraged and impressed by the president's detailed knowledge of the outbreak and his personal involvement in the outbreak.'This was for me a very rare leadership.'But he has since been censored by Chinese state media for criticising the country's current zero Covid policy in May this year.Before the pandemic, the WHO estimated as many as one in seven (14 per cent) of children had a mental health disorder.The report did not estimate the current rate but said the 25 per cent increase in disorders across the world was even higher in children.It said: 'Extended school and university closures interrupted routines and social connections, meaning that young people missed out on learning and experiences expected for healthy development.'Disruption and isolation can fuel feelings of anxiety, uncertainty and loneliness, and can lead to affective and behavioural problems.'Boris Johnson closed England's 24,000 schools for the first time in March 2020, with some children returning briefly from June that year.Classes were then shut again in January 2021 at the start of the Alpha wave before reopening on March 1. Overall, schools in England were shut for longer than in any other European country.More than one million referrals were made to specialist child mental health services last year — up 15 per cent.Meanwhile, almost half (46 per cent) of children who entered reception year in 2020 were not 'school ready' — up from 35 per cent in 2019.But top experts insist lockdowns — especially during the first wave, before vaccines were on the scene — were crucial and saved thousands of lives.It comes after a new book claimed ministers ignored warnings that continued school closures would cause an upswing in mental health problems for children.The book, written by the founders of the UsForThem campaign, revealed Anne Longfield, then Children's Commissioner, spent 'weeks and weeks' arguing that children should return to school.In May 2020 she demanded that ministers and unions 'stop squabbling and agree a plan'.