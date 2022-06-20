We're now learning more about the actual scale (and fail) of the foreign mercenary effort in Ukraine and the countries of origin, as we detail later in this report.
How many of these now 'soldiers of misfortune' really knew what they were getting into, and how many of them were simply duped by their political leaders and the corporate media into making the perilous and unfruitful journey?
Two recently captured Americans have since openly admitted to Serbian media that they succumbed to the Western media propaganda blitz about the war in Ukraine.
U.S. military veterans and fellow Alabama residents Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh are now presumed prisoners of war - held in captivity by Russian forces. They were reported captured on the battlefield near Kharkov earlier this week.
Watch this revealing interview as both men tell Serbian journalist Miodrag Zarković how they now lament making the trip to Ukraine:
On Friday, June 17, 2022, Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the Russia Federation Ministry of Defense, provided an update on the foreign mercenary situation in Ukraine during his regular briefing on the progress of the special military operation.
Here's a breakdown of the briefing provided by Xoaquin Flores from his Telegram channel @New Resistance:
💢 "Mercenary Report" - Briefing by the official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov as of 11.00 June 17, 2022 on the progress of the special operation in Ukraine:
- Against the background of the growing number of military failures of the Kyiv regime and massive daily losses in manpower and equipment, the flow of foreign mercenaries to Ukraine has not only decreased, but is actually turning in the opposite direction.
- Despite the efforts of the Kyiv regime and the increase in payments, the process of departure of mercenaries to the "other" world or back to their countries of residence cannot be stopped by the Kyiv leadership. The recent empty talk about "20,000" foreigners "fighting" against the Russian armed forces is a common lie.
- The Russian Defense Ministry monitors and records the stay in Ukraine of each representative of this international gathering of "headless horsemen".
Today, these statistics will be published:
- So, among European countries, the undisputed leader in the number of both arrived and dead mercenaries is Poland. Since the beginning of the special military operation, 1831 people have arrived in Ukraine, of which 378 have already been destroyed and 272 mercenaries have left for their homeland. It is followed by Romania - 504 arrived, 102 dead, 98 left. In third place is the UK: 422 arrivals, 101 deaths, 95 departures.
- From the American continent, Canada is in the lead: 601 arrived, 162 destroyed, 169 left. In second place is the United States: 530 arrived, 214 died, 227 left.
- From the Middle East, Transcaucasia and Asia, most of all, 355 mercenaries arrived from Georgia, of which 120 were destroyed and 90 left Ukraine. This is followed by militants of terrorist groups deployed from US-controlled areas of the Syrian Trans-Euphrates - 200 people. To date, 80 of them have been destroyed and 66 have left Ukraine.
- In total, the lists of the Russian Defense Ministry as of June 17, 2022 include mercenaries and weapons specialists from 64 countries. Since the beginning of the special military operation, 6956 people arrived in Ukraine, 1956 have already been destroyed, 1779 left. While they are alive, 3221 mercenaries have not yet been captured, or have not reached the Ukrainian border.
- Detailed data is published on the information resources of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the Internet.