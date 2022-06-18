Northern portion of Yellowstone National Park likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time due to severely damaged, impacted infrastructure.
The park service asks visitors who have plans to visit the park to stay informed about any changes, including road and weather conditions.
Iconic Yellowstone Park is closed
As of yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 14, 2022), the U.S. National Park Service continues to say that all entrances to Yellowstone National Park remain temporarily closed, due to:
... Heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions.The Park Service is saying it must wait for flood waters to recede to conduct evaluations on roads, bridges and wastewater treatment facilities to ensure visitor and employee safety. There will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into the park, including visitors with lodging and camping reservations, until conditions improve and park infrastructure is evaluated. The northern portion of Yellowstone, in particular, is:
... Likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time due to severely damaged, impacted infrastructure.All entrances to Yellowstone have been closed since June 13. It's the first time in 34 years that Yellowstone National Park has closed. The last time was due to the devastating wildfires of 1988.
North entrance particularly affected
And, with much of the road washed out near Gardiner, Montana, the north entrance will be closed indefinitely. The community of Gardiner has found itself cut off from surrounding areas. Yellowstone park superintendent Cam Sholly said:
Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation. Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.
Yellowstone flooding of historic proportions
Heavy rain plus snowmelt caused rivers to overflow their banks in areas of southwestern Montana and northwestern Wyoming. The Yellowstone River north of the park at Corwin Springs rose to nearly 14 feet (4 meters), a new record. The previous record was 11 1/2 feet (3.5 meters), set more than 100 years ago on June 14, 1918.
As you can see from the video in the tweet from Yellowstone National Park below, the North Entrance Road that leads into the northwestern corner of the park from Gardiner, Montana, suffered massive damage due to the flooding.
Surrounding area impacted by flooding
Flooding also inundated communities in Montana upriver from Yellowstone National Park. Floodwaters have swamped communities including Gardiner, Cooke City, Red Lodge, Silver Gate, Livingston and more. The Montana National Guard performed rescues in Roscoe and Cooke City, successfully evacuating people who were stranded by floodwaters.
Bottom line: Historic Yellowstone flooding has temporarily closed the park because floodwaters have washed out roads and buildings. Surrounding communities are also devastated by the floods.