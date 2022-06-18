© East Jaintia Hills Police



Parts of Meghalaya recorded more than 800 mm of rain in 24 hours. Overflowing rivers have affected over 1 million people in Assam for the second time in the space of a few weeks. Rivers are also high in the state of Bihar.India Meteorological Department in Shillong, Meghalaya, reported the town of Sohra (also known as Cherrapunjee)to 15 June 2022.. The highest ever record is 1,563.0 mm on 16 June 1995.Heavy rain caused damage, flooding and landslides in several districts in the state around this time. Meghalaya Chief Minister reportedSevere damage to the National Highway 6 in the East Jaintia Hills district has caused major traffic problems. The highway is a vital road connection between Meghalaya and neighbouring states.As reported earlier, heavy rain has affected parts of Assam over the last few days, flooding urban areas of Guwahati andDisaster authorities said the districts of Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup and South Salmara were also affected. Further heavy rain since then has caused major flooding along rivers in the state. The state's disaster management agency ASDMA said the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Brahmaputra and Gaurang rivers were all flowing above the danger mark., in particular Bajali (355,000 affected), Darrang (100,236) and Goalpara (139,000). Over 32,000 people had moved to relief camps.Flood-related fatalities were reported in Dima Hasao and Udalguri.According to India's Ministry of Home Affairs a total of 14,773 homes have been destroyed and 106,503 homes damaged so far this monsoon season.Heavy rain triggered a landslide in Gangtok, Sikkim, India, on 14 June 2022. Army troops were called in to help rescue eight victims buried under the rubble. One of those rescued later died, while the other seven were inured and hospitalised.India's Central Water Commission reported on 16 June that the Kosi River in Supaul District and the Bagmati in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar state were both flowing above the danger mark.