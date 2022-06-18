At least 9 people were killed and four others injured after lightning struck in Mymensingh and Sirajganj today (June 17, 2022).In Mymensingh, six persons were killed in separate lightning incidents in Mymensingh's Nandail and Sadar upazilas, reports our local correspondent quoting Mizanur Rahman Akanda, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station.The deceased were Sawon Mia (8), Swadhin Mia (10), and Abu Sayeed (12), Abu Bakkar (40), Jahangir Hossain (30) and Abu Sayeed (30). Of them, three were madrasa students and three farmers.The three madrasa students were killed when they were hit by lightning while playing football at a field at Pongkarhati village in Nandail around 1:10 pm, said OC Mizanur.Three other farmers were killed in separate lightning incidents in the district, said police.In Sirajganj, three people were killed and four others were injured after lightning hit them.The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak Munshi (45), Md Nasir (30) and Durga Choron (50), reports our Pabna correspondent quoting Md Abdur Rahim, inspector of District Special Branch (DSB).He said lightning hit a passenger boat at the Moti Saher Ghat in Sirajganj Sadar upazila where Abdur Razzak Munshi was killed while four others were injured.At the same time, day labourer Md Nasir died when lighting hit him while he was working on the Jamuna rail bridge project, the inspector said. Another lightning victim Durga Choron was killed while working in a field.Family members of the victims took their bodies, said the police official.