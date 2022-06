© Unknown

to significantly increase the booster uptake

The government is in the process of coming up with a new definition for "fully vaccinated," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says.Duclos said the government is, though was scant on details about when a change will be coming.Citing Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Duclos said that "although two doses still protects significantly well against severe disease and death,now to protect against infection and transmission."Cabinet ministers discussed their intentions to change the definition Tuesday while announcing the end of federal vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound fights, trains as well as for civil servants.The controversial mandates that have been in place since Oct. 2021 will end Monday, Jun. 20."That is why we are transitioning nowof what it means to be adequately protected against COVID-19."Duclos added that he will be working closely with provinces and territories in the coming weeks and months, adding that the "rate of boosters in Canada is too low."As of May 30, 55.50% of Canadians aged 12 and older have received third doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while approximately 35% of those over the age of 70Tam previously told parliament thatagainst the Omicron variant,She also told the media last Friday that she had recommended that language used to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations rely onvaccine regimens"(A) mandate isthat takes into account many different factors and. But I would always be going with recommending 'up to date,'" said Tam.While the federal vaccine mandates are ending next week, the Trudeau government said Tuesday that they would beif necessary. The government also said future vaccine mandates would rely on an up-to-date definition of "fully vaccinated"."With what Dr. Tam said last Friday,measures would have to rely on,said Duclos in French.. After making the change, governments