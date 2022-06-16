A firefighter holds a hose to put out the forest fire near the NA-132 road in Tafalla.
© Eduardo Sanz/dpa
A series of forest fires have been seen across Spain on 15th and 16th June 2022.

Citizens were evacuated as fires spread quickly through rural areas.

Fire services worked to contain the blazes, with helicopters used over forests.

Among the areas affected are Valderrobres in Aragon, Sierra de Huelva and areas of Navarre and Catalonia.

The fires follow a period of dry weather across the country, with some being caused by lightning strikes.