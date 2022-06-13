In a heart-wrenching incident, as many as three persons were killed due to a lightning strike in Odisha's Nabarangpur district today.A group of people was working on a farmland at Patrimal village under Raighar police station limits this afternoon. In the meantime, lightning struck them leaving three persons dead.Raighar police rushed to the hospital and registered three separate cases of unnatural death. They handed over the bodies to the bereaved families after post-mortem.A pal of gloom descended on the area following the tragic incident.Meanwhile, the Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicted light to moderate rain/thunderstorm over some parts of the districts of Nuapara, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Baragargh during the next three hours.People of the above-mentioned districts are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.