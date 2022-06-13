© MetService



New Zealand has been hit by more than 100,000 lightning strikes during a week of fearsome weather across the country.While South Island ski field operators are celebrating some of the best June snow conditions in memory, many people are cleaning up or hunkering down due to wild storms.Louise Buurmans, 91, whose ceiling was damaged by the storms, told TVNZ the experience was "bloody horrible"."When the fire brigade was here they said I could stay with them, I don't even know them all that well so that's really very nice," she said. "I'm still a bit shaken up about it. I'm going to go and stay with family."Cold fronts from the Southern ocean and across the Tasman sea have brought unsettled weather to New Zealand for several days.Wellington residents have had thunderstorms on each of the past seven days, with precious little respite in between hailstorms and gusts.Aucklanders wore plenty of rain and wind on Monday, with the Auckland harbour bridge closed periodically as gusts topped 100km/h.The South Island town of Greymouth suffered flooding, as did other communities on the west coast.Source: Australian Associated Press