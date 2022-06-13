light
A 22-year-old youth B Ravindra and his brother B Ram Prasad aged 20 were killed in lightning strike while they were working in their farm at G Marrimanuguda village in Kurupam mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The locals said the siblings along with their mother had gone to field on Sunday evening. The brothers were working in the farm while their mother was a little away from the field when the lighting struck the duo.