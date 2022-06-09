Two people including a woman were killed in a lightning strike in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj on Thursday morning.The deceased were identified as Khairul Islam, 48, and Merina Begum, 37.Officer-in-Charge of Shibganj Thana Chowdhury Jobaer Ahmad confirmed the news.They were collecting mangoes during a storm at Akhina village under Chakkiti union of the upazila. The thunderbolt struck them, leaving them dead on the spot, he said.