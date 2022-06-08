A court in France has found in favour of a farmer who claimed that a 4G antenna was damaging his cows' health, and has ordered for the antenna to be switched off for two months.The administrative court in Clermont-Ferrand (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) ordered the switch-off after Frédéric Salgues, a farmer in Haute-Loire, said he suspected that it was damaging his herd's health.The court said that, taking into account its general impact, with monitoring, by the judicial expert, of the behaviour of the herd, and of the dairy cows in particular, during this period".Operator Orange now has three months to act in accordance with the ruling, including stopping the antenna's operation while ensuring phone coverage, including emergency calls, for Orange users in the area affected.After the decision, Mr Salgues told the AFP that he hoped his cows would be able to "recover as soon as possible" and called the case ruling "a major relief and a victory".Mr Salgues said thatn.He said: "There are no medical elements that could [otherwise] explain this brutal drop in milk production."Philippe Molhérat,He said that he feared "a catastrophe on a human level" and that his "concerns" were growing for the 1,500 inhabitants of his village.Yet, lawyers for the mobile operators affected by the ruling, which as well as Orange also included Free and Bouygues Telecom, said that there was "no scientific evidence" that there is a link between animal health and electromagnetic fields surrounding mobile phone antennas., and even been blamed (in a now-debunked theory) for the spread of Covid-19.Yet, French health and safety agency l'Agence nationale de sécurité sanitaire (Anses) has repeatedly said that current scientific studies suggest that 5G antennas "do not present any notable risks to health because they use frequencies very close to previous generations of connectivity".