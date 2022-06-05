© Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP



repeated his government's offers of safe passage for ships exporting grain from Ukraine, one of the world's leading exporters

sanctions have targeted Russian shipping and made international shipping companies reluctant to transport Russian cargoes

Sall is partly supporting Putin's explanations

Sall told Putin many African countries didn't condemn Moscow despite what he described as strong pressure to do so.

The chairman of the African Union, Senegal's President Macy Sall, told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the fighting in Ukraine and Western sanctions had worsened food shortages, and appealed to other countries to ensure grain and fertilizer exports aren't blocked.For his part, Putin blamedof wheat and corn., in remarks carried on Russian state TV after his meeting with Sall in the Black Sea city of Sochi.Ukraine and its allies have said that Russia is to blame for blocking Ukraine's grain exports, because ofto shipping from Russian naval vessels., according to the African Development Bank."The fact that this crisis brought the cessation of exports from Ukraine, but also from Russia because of sanctions, we have found ourselves in between these two," Sall told reporters.In citing the sanctions as a contributing factor,. The Russian president appears to be attempting to drive a wedge in international support for sanctions and emphasize that other countries are suffering more than Russia, in terms ofBritain last week accused Russia of "trying to hold the world to ransom" by demanding relief from Western sanctions to allow grain exports.Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports to halt exports, endangering world food supplies."Russia has played hunger games recently to put the blame on Ukraine and others for blocking Ukrainian food exports," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's envoy to the U.N. office in Geneva, said in an interview Friday.Putin on Friday again denied blocking Ukrainian ports, and said it was a "bluff" to blame Russia.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that Ukraine was ready to create the necessary conditions to resume exports from Odesa, the country's largest port."The question is how to make sure that Russia doesn't abuse the trade route to attack the city of Odesa," Kuleba tweeted. "No guarantees from Russia so far. We seek solutions together with the UN and partners."Sall noted problems with the Belarus option. "Another way is to pass through Belarus, butThe supply chain issues brought on by the fighting in Ukraine come as large portions of Africa already were grappling with drought and other problems.The United Nations has warned thatWith the conflict in Ukraine now in its fourth month, world leaders have ramped up calls for solutions. World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said about 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain are in storage and another 25 million tons could be harvested next month.