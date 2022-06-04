© AP



Weapons sent to Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February will end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of criminals, the head of Interpol has said.and he urged Interpol's member states, especially those supplying weapons, to cooperate on arms tracing.He said Interpol urged members to use its database to help "track and trace" the weapons.Ukraine's western allies have sent shipments of high-end military weapons to Ukraine since the Russian invasion more than three months ago.After the US pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, following 20 years of war, huge amounts of often highly sophisticated military equipment was left behind and fell into the hands of the Taliban.Stock, the secretary general of the international policing organisation who was speaking to the Anglo-American Press Association in Paris, saidhe said.Asked about alleged sanctions-busting and money laundering by Russian oligarchs faced with international restrictions, he saidHowever, he added the organisation had receivedsaid Stock.Other requests would be considered by Interpol on a "case by case" basis, taking into consideration Interpol's "strict neutrality", he added.