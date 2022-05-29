© Unknown



Experts warn that Americans should start preparing for"At least a dozen US states from California to the Great Lakes are at risk of electricity outages this summer," Bloomberg reported Sunday.The report cited a recent assessment from theWhile the eastern United States is largely expected to have sufficient operating reserves, most of the rest of the country is at elevated or high risk of power supply issues this summer, NERC said.One of the states named in the report is California, where power outages have been a problem for years. In 2019, millions of residents suffered from blackouts as the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was forced to switch power on and off over and over again to ease the strain on the grid.this year as an extended drought has kept river waters lower than usual, Bloomberg said.In fact, the California Independent System Operator warned that thethe outlet reported earlier this month.Attempting to head off the problem, California officials have ordered power companies to buy thousands of watts in supplies, including banks of solar batteries, the power from which can be used during the overnight hours. The state is also floating a new program that would pay customers for using less power during the peak energy hours of the day.according to the report. It also experienced power outages last year, and that problem has not been fully resolved, experts say.with the NERC assessment putting many of those states under "high risk" status.Bloomberg reported:In a recent news briefing according to Bloomberg, John Moura, NERC's director of reliability assessment and performance analysis, saidWhile some experts also blame climate change for these power supply issues,such as wind farms, can replace them.Bloomberg noted that coal power plant shutdowns have reduced power output in the Midwest by 2.3 percent over last year. And this at a time when many areas there are experiencing a population boom.In addition, America's power infrastructure is aging and in disrepair." warned Teri Viswanath, lead economist for power, energy and water at CoBank ACB, according to Bloomberg.Viswanath said this is one reason the United States "is experiencing more outages globally than any other industrialized nation."According to The Wall Street Journal,the report said, noting that many power companies cannot finish their build-out of battery storage facilities because of "supply-chain challenges and inflation."Forbes Editor-in-chief Steve Forbes explained thatSo, at every turn,It's long past time to stop pie-in-the-sky dreaming about green energy and get back to the business of fueling our nation.