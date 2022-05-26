© Getty Images / Alexandra Beier

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into 11 of the 26 organizations backing an effort to prevent fellow billionaire Elon Musk from taking over social media platform Twitter, according to data shared with Breitbart by the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO).The group funds the Center for Media Justice, the Media Democracy Fund, the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and Accountable Tech, all of which signed the open letter backing the advertiser boycott, and has received some 102 separate cash grants from Gates' foundation since 2008, amounting to $457 million in all, according to the Foundation's own financial disclosures. Other signatories, like the Sixteen Thirty Fund, are subsidiaries of the New Venture Fund.Gates and Musk have publicly feuded recently, with the Microsoft founder revealing he still held a $500 million short position against Musk's electric car company Tesla even as Gates called on Musk to get involved in his climate philanthropy.The software tycoon turned self-styled pandemic expert has also been a major proponent of censorship during the Covid-19 epidemic, insisting that allowing vaccine skeptics to freely exchange their ideas on social media platforms should be prohibited, and Musk's talk of rolling back some of Twitter's more stringent censorship policies have rubbed him the wrong way.The 26 organizations signed an open letter last month demanding advertisers boycott Twitter if Musk made any efforts to tone down the strict speech controls the platform has adopted in the past few years. "Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized," it claimed. Advertisers who continued to work with the platform risked "association with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health misinformation, and conspiracy theorists," the letter stated.Musk's $44 billion offer to purchase Twitter was accepted by the board of directors earlier this month, but the acquisition has been delayed as the billionaire has called for Twitter to prove that "spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."