A tornado, hailstones the size of tennis balls, and roads looking more like rivers are among the phenomena seen this weekend, as thunderstorm alerts remain in placeA mini-tornado, rain, and giant hailstones have wreaked havoc across France this weekend, with a church spire destroyed in Indre-et-Loire, cars smashed in Doubs, and flooding in Essonne and Reims.The church in the Indre-et-Loire village of Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil was damaged by a tornado, with strong gusts of wind toppling the spire. The falling stonework damaged cars underneath.The commune's salle des fêtes was also damaged, as were surrounding vines in the village's wine-growing areas. No human injuries have been reported.