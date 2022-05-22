A gallon of regular gas averaged $4.593 Friday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported, marking another jump from Thursday's tenth consecutive record-setting day when national prices hovered at $4.589, as Breitbart News documented. Mid-grade gas and premium gas averaged at $4.956 and $5.236, respectively, on Friday.
Democrat-run California had the most exorbitant prices in the country Friday at a state-record $6.064 for a gallon of regular - the only state in the country to eclipse the shocking six-dollar milestone, according to AAA.
Per AAA, the following states round out the top in terms of the highest prices in the nation - all of which broke their respective records Friday, spare Nevada:
- Hawaii - $5.370 - Nevada - $5.240 - Washington - $5.196 - Alaska - $5.174 - Oregon - $5.141
- Illinois - $4.98 - New York - $4.919 - Arizona - $4.861 - New Jersey - $4.776
"When reporters asked Biden what his message to Americans suffering the effects of high gas prices was, he replied, 'They're going to go up,'" Breitbart News reported.
During an exchange with Sen Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm again deflected responsibility for the price at the pump, telling the senator that he "can thank the activity of Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine," as Breitbart News reported.
Hawley challenged Granholm, highlighting that prices were on the rise well before the invasion:
"With all due respect, Madam Secretary, that's utter nonsense. From January to August, the price of gasoline was up over 30 percent in my state alone. It has been a continuous, continuous upward tick since then."Hawley highlighted the rocketing prices in Missouri in 2021. He went on to outline the anti-oil industry policies that the Biden administration implemented in its first days of office:
"He immediately reentered the Paris Climate Accord. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline. He halted leasing programs in ANWR. He issued a 60-day halt on all new oil and gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters. That's nationwide. That accounts, by the way, for 25 percent of U.S. oil production.Hawley's declarations prompted Granholm's denial yet again.
"He directed federal agencies to eliminate all supports for fossil fuels. He imposed new regulations on oil and gas and methane emissions. Those were all just in the first few days. Are you telling me that had no effect on our energy supply?"
Sky-high gas prices are just one of the crises Americans are dealing with under the Biden administration. The nationwide baby formula shortage has had horrid effects on babies and their parents, while the Department of Labor recently reported that the consumer price index had risen 8.3 percent in April compared to a year ago, following March's 40-year high of 8.5 percent.
Comment: Since COVID is no longer the gatekeeper, rising gas prices are the new lockdown on mobility.