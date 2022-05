Hawaii - $5.370 - Nevada - $5.240 - Washington - $5.196 - Alaska - $5.174 - Oregon - $5.141

"With all due respect, Madam Secretary, that's utter nonsense. From January to August, the price of gasoline was up over 30 percent in my state alone. It has been a continuous, continuous upward tick since then."

"He immediately reentered the Paris Climate Accord. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline. He halted leasing programs in ANWR. He issued a 60-day halt on all new oil and gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters. That's nationwide. That accounts, by the way, for 25 percent of U.S. oil production.



"He directed federal agencies to eliminate all supports for fossil fuels. He imposed new regulations on oil and gas and methane emissions. Those were all just in the first few days. Are you telling me that had no effect on our energy supply?"

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas shattered records for the 11th consecutive day Friday, as the policies of the Biden administration continue to wreak havoc on working-class Americans.A gallon of regular gas averaged $4.593 Friday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported when national prices hovered at $4.589, as Breitbart News documented - the only state in the country to eclipse the shocking six-dollar milestone, according to AAA.Per AAA, the following states round out the top in terms of the highest prices in the nation - all of which broke their respective records Friday, spare Nevada:The Biden administration has repeatedly laid the blame for the extreme costs with Russia and the President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. When asked about record-setting gas prices in March,as Breitbart News noted at the time."When reporters asked Biden what his message to Americans suffering the effects of high gas prices was, he replied,Breitbart News reported.During an exchange with Sen Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday,for the price at the pump, telling the senator thatas Breitbart News reported Hawley challenged Granholm, highlighting that prices were on the rise well before the invasion:Hawley highlighted the rocketing prices in Missouri in 2021. He went on to outline the anti-oil industry policies that the Biden administration implemented in its first days of office:Hawley's declarations prompted Granholm's denial yet again.Sky-high gas prices are just one of the crises Americans are dealing with under the Biden administration. The nationwidehas had horrid effects on babies and their parents, while the Department of Labor recently reported that thecompared to a year ago, following